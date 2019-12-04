Fareham open up four-point gap at top of South Women’s League table at halfway point of the season

Fareham Ladies have established a four-point lead at the top of South Women’s League Division 3B at the halfway point of the season.

A comfortable 2-0 win over fellow title challengers Barnes put them in a commanding position, with second-placed Old Georgians - the only side to have beaten them so far - looking the most likely threat to their championship dreams.

Fareham bossed the game against Barnes at Henry Cort and took control from the eighth minute onwards when Vicky Field got a vital deflection in the D.

The build up to Fareham’s opening goal was initiated by a lofted clearance out of defence by Laura Pendleton which sent Field away down the right for an exchange of passes with Heather Batten, who set up the chance.

Fareham doubled the lead in the 38th minute with a Georgia Collins shot from a penalty corner.

Fareham will expect to strengthen their lead at the top when lowly Tulse Hill & Dulwich visit Henry Cort on Saturday morning (11.45)

Batten scored five times back in September when Fareham lifted the curtain on their season with an 11-0 away hammering of Tulse Hill.

The league takes a winter break after this Saturday and Fareham’s first game of 2020 on January 25 pits them against local rivals Havant.

Havant caned Tulse Hill 6-0 at the weekend to stay fourth, six points adrift of Fareham.

