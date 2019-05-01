Fareham parkrun outing provides a fast start to fantastic wedding day celebrations

Have your say

Martin Stockley started his wedding day in style with a run out at Fareham parkrun before getting married to Marilyn.

It was a fantastic occasion with friends and family at the event. He has completed 39 parkruns and eight of those have been at the Cams Hall course.

Martin Stockley at Fareham parkrun on Saturday before his wedding. Picture: Vernon Nash (270419-005)

He finished in second position on Saturday (17min 32sec) and his best time for the course is 16.53 which he did in January. He has also done eight parkruns at Whiteley and eight at Eastleigh as well as visiting a number of other events including Havant, Lee-on-the-Solent, Netley Abbey, Southsea and Krakow, Poland.

It was the 165th Fareham parkrun with 318 finishers, including a big turnout from Fareham Crusaders.

Conditions were tough with the strong breeze from Storm Hannah having an impact across the course.

Chichester’s James Baker finished in first position with a time of 16.29.

Nicky Thomas, of Portsmouth Joggers, finished first lady in 22.07.

Shirley Faichen, Kevin Emmonds and Nick Rowe all did their 50th parkrun.

Ian Hammett led the way in the 205th Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun with Nikki Moxham finishing first lady.

It was a big turnout of 402 finishers despite the challenging weather which made it tough going along the seafront course.

Lei Collins and Natasha White both completed their century of parkruns.

Matthew Wray got a new personal best of 18.10 as he finished first at Whiteley parkrun while Nikki Roebuck finished first lady in 21.41.

The 109th event saw 241 people finish the course at Whiteley Meadowside.