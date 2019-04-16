It was a great morning for the third birthday celebrations at Fareham parkrun.

The 5k was set up in 2016 and 163 events have taken place there.

Fareham parkrun event 163. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (130419-8)

It is such a nice course at Cams Hall Estate around the golf course and with views out over the creek .

A lot of personal bests were set as well with 87 in total. That was a very impressive effort on a cold morning.

The event was well supported by a record number of volunteers, with 47 helping out.

That is including the pacers from Fareham Crusaders who were out in great numbers to help those aiming for particular times.

In total 356 people joined in the fun to walk, jog or run the course. This included 31 first timers and nine complete newcomers to parkrun.

Denise Perrett had a great morning, celebrating 50 parkruns, 25 volunteer roles and it was her birthday as well.

The team at the Cams Mill pub play a big part in ensuring it is a great atmosphere and friendly for all everyone, regulars and tourists meet there for food and refreshments after to chat about the event.

Ben Harding stormed around the course at Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun with a time of 15min 38sec. It was the second fastest time seen in 203 events there and only six seconds outside the course record set by Owen Hind back in February.

Katie Simister had a strong run to finish first female with a time of 19.49. Conditions were fairly tricky with a difficult breeze that seemed to be coming from all directions and making it a challenge.

Stubbington’s Peter Redman reached the milestone of 100 parkruns and the green army turned out in big numbers to support him.

Martin Stockley led the way in the 107th Whiteley parkrun with a new personal best of 17.06. Nikki Roebuck finished first lady in 20.39.

Helen Benson, of Stubbington Green Runners, completed her 100th parkrun.

At Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun it was good conditions with only a bit of breeze on the return leg around the lake. The course is in fine shape with only a few puddles left now after the recent dry weather.

This was the 154th event at Lakeside.

Daniel Burton got clear early on and had a strong, controlled run to finish in a personal best time of 18.07 in first position.

Carl McCann was second (19.36) with Jonny Langley, who was running well before a superb Salisbury 10 race on the Sunday representing Portsmouth Joggers, third in a new course personal best of 19.41.

Dan Slayford powered to a new personal best of 17.07 at Southsea parkrun on Saturday. He finished second.

City of Portsmouth youngster Cameron Walker-Powell showed he’s going into the summer season in good form with a new personal best of 18.05 in fifth position.

Fiona Davies was the first female finisher as she recorded a time of 20.00.

It was another big field with 417 people taking part in the seafront event.

In total 95 people completed the 314th Queen Elizabeth parkrun.

Andy Simpson and Clara Jackson led the charge.

The 361st Havant parkrun saw 284 people finish the course at Staunton Country Park. Andy Wheeler was first overall (18.04) with Harriet Burr the first female (22.04).