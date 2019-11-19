Fareham stay top of South Women’s League, as Alice Worsley hits hat-trick for Havant

Top scorer Heather Batten kept Fareham top of the South Women’s League Division 3B table.

She got the faintest of deflections to a seventh minute penalty corner strike by Lydia Rowswell for the only goal of the game – their 41st strike in nine league games in 2019/20 – against visiting Winchester.

That kept Fareham a point clear of Barnes - the only unbeaten side in the division - following a seventh win in nine matches.

After half-time it was Winchester who created the best chances, as they won several penalty corners.

Fareham kept out, though, with a combination of good defending and a small dose of good fortune.

Fareham this weekend travel to face Hailsham, with the hosts looking to recover from their 6-1 drubbing at Havant.

Alice Worsley struck a hat-trick as fourth-placed Havant were forced to come from behind to stay three points adrift of the leaders.

Charlotte Gammon equalised from a penalty flick against their East Sussex-based visitors and Worsley added a second from a penalty corner.

It was 3-1 at the interval when Rae Allen latched onto a Sarah Murray pass and lifted the ball over the keeper.

Worsley went on to complete a treble either side of Gammon finishing off a penalty corner move.

Have you got a grassroots sports story for The News? If so, please email words and pictures (jpeg images only) to sport@thenews.co.uk, or alternatively contact head of community sport Simon Carter on 02392 622141.