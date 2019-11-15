Fareham swimmers scoop bumper medal haul in Masters Championships

Fareham Nomads swimmers returned from the Masters National Short Course (25m) Championships in Sheffield with an impressive medal haul.

They scooped eight gold, seven silver and two bronze medals.

John Molyneaux won four golds - in the 400m Individual Medley, 200m Backstroke, 200m Individual Medley and 100m Individual Medley. He was also second in the 50m Backstroke and 100m Backstroke.

Jo Corben scooped three golds in the 200m Backstroke, 400m Freestyle and 100m Backstroke events, as well as a silver in the 50m Backstroke.

Laura Molyneaux won the 400m Individual Medley and was runner-up in the 200m Individual Medley, 200m Freestyle and 400m Freestyle.

There was a silver for Michael Andrews in the 50m Backstroke, while Lucy Gruner won a bronze in the 1500m Freestyle.

The final bronze was won by Fareham’s Ladies 160 years and over 4 x 100 Medley team of Corben (Backstroke), Claire Tagg (Breaststroke), Molyneaux (Butterfly) and Gruner (Freestyle).