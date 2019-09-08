Fareham Town boss insists Weston-super-Mare were flattered by FA Cup victory

Have your say

Fareham Town’s hopes of FA Cup glory were dashed by a 3-0 defeat at Southern League premier division outfit Weston-super-Mare on Saturday.

Pete Stiles felt it was a case of what might have been for this Wessex League premier division Reds.

‘The final scoreline flattered Weston,’ said the boss.

‘I didn’t think they were that good.

‘We certainly didn’t deserve to lose by three goals

‘For the first 25 minutes it was all us but then our goalkeeper got clattered and was stretchered off with a suspected broken leg.

‘After that we found it hard to get going again.

‘They scored on 35 minutes, so after the break we had to go for it.

‘We let in a soft goal and they hit us on the break at the end for their third.

‘I would say we were at 70 per cent and the players know they are capable of more.’

The Reds’ misery was compounded in the final minute when Gary Austin was sent off.

AFC Portchester came from behind to beat Brockenhurst 3-1 in a Wessex League premier division clash at the Crest Finance Stadium.

After a goalless first half the New Forest visitors took the lead.

Two goals in four minutes from Ellis Martin turned the Royals’ fortunes around.

Martin scored a 71st-minute penalty and then curled in a terrific free-kick.

Substitute James Thomson sealed the win late on.

Bobby Scott grabbed a brace as Horndean blasted Shaftesbury 4-2 at Five Heads Park.

Jack Lee put the hosts ahead after just three minutes but the visitors hit back to level before the break.

In the second period, Scott struck twice – once from the penalty spot – and a Josh McCormack goal made sure of the three points.

Ten-man Baffins Milton Rovers slipped to a 3-2 defeat at Hamble on Friday night.

Callum Dart and an own goal made up their tally.

Goals from Jamie Franklyn, Harry Birmingham, John Cass and Dan Sibley (two) earned United Services a 5-2 home win over Fawley in division one.

Matt Lowe and Harry Tremlett fired Petersfield Town to a 2-1 win at Bemerton Heath Harlequins.​​​​​​​