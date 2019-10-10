Fareham Town need to start making up ground in Wessex League premier division... Baffins must build on midweek escape

Have your say

Pete Stiles has called on his Fareham Town side to start making up ground as they entertain Solent University in the Wessex League premier division at Cams Alders on Saturday (3pm).

He knows it won’t be a simple task because the visitors have been boosted by the arrival of the new students, writes Kevin Ricketts.

‘Solent University won’t be at the bottom for long now the students have returned,’ said the Fareham boss.

‘We can do with a win, though there are no alarm bells ringing yet.

‘There have been a couple of disappointing results lately and we need to start putting points on the board.

‘We have plenty of games in hand but they are no good if you don’t win them.’

The Reds could give a debut to central defender Dan Clasby and also hope to complete the signing of Jack Breed from AFC Portchester.

Josh Benfield and Archie Wilcox could also return but Gary Moody (holiday) and Lewis Stockford (injury) are both missing.

Baffins Milton Rovers make the journey to Shaftesbury looking to build on their midweek Portsmouth Senior Cup success.

They needed penalties to dispose of Hampshire Premier League table-toppers Infinity after a 3-3 draw.

‘We made hard work of the game despite having lots of possession and dominating for long periods,’ said Baffins manager Steve Leigh.

‘Infinity scored three goals from five chances and didn’t really have to work too hard for their goals.

‘As a unit we didn’t do enough defensively but we will work on it and improve.’

Tommy Scutt netted two goals and Blu Boam also netted in normal time for Baffins, whose keeper Cameron Scott saved two penalties in a 4-2 shoot-out win and also scored one.

‘Blu hasn’t played for the best part of six months, but he lasted the whole 90 plus minutes and was tremendous,’ said Leigh.

In division one, United Services Portsmouth host Bemerton Heath Harlequins in an attractive top-of-the-table clash at the Victory Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

The Sailors will need to be aware of Gosport Borough’s record goalscorer Justin Bennett.

The prolific Bennett has already scored 18 goals in all competitions this term.