Fareham Wheelers ready to host exciting round of Wessex Cyclo-Cross League

Cyclo-cross returns to Droxford for the third year running this weekend.

The Fareham Wheelers Cyclo-Cross Club are hosting the fourth round of the Parentini Wessex Cyclo-Cross League.

It promises to be one of the most challenging rounds of the 14-event Wessex series which runs from September through to January.

Wheelers’ Paul Morris said there will be a mix of painful climbs and quick, technical descents.

It is certainly going to make for an exciting competition for those who are taking part and will also provide an excellent spectacle for those watching on.

Morris is confident it will be an excellent atmosphere and it will be very lively on key parts of the course.

He said: ‘We always welcome more people to cheer on riders through ‘Hecklers’ Hill’ – where it could be make or break for many a rider’s race.’

There will be a seven-race programme on Sunday, starting at 9.30am.

This will be going through until 4pm.

Food and drink is available on site all day.

The Parentini Wessex Cyclo-Cross League caters for all riders, with separate race categories for riders of ages four to 70-plus.

Last year, the league introduced a female only race – one of the first of its kind in the UK.

‘This is hugely popular and has some of the closest competition,’ added Morris.

The cyclo-cross season runs from September to January and the Wessex League competition usually consists of 12 races with each race counting towards the overall league positions for individuals and clubs.

At the end of the season there is a presentation evening and awards are made in the various age categories for individuals and teams.

The Wessex region covers the area including Hampshire, Berkshire and Oxfordshire and Wiltshire.

Fareham Wheelers Cycling Club have been going since 1927.

They cater for all cycling enthusiasts with more than 250 members.

A clubhouse meet takes place at Catisfield Memorial Hall every Tuesday from 7.30, while weekly club runs start at Wickham Community Centre at 9am every Sunday.

Time Trial races take place every other Thursday from April to August.

This Sunday’s event takes place at Droxford MotorCross Circuit, Droxford, SO32 3NZ.