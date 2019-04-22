The first race of the Lakeside 5k Series takes place on Wednesday night (7.15pm).

It is always an impressive spectacle around the the lake with runners from across Hampshire and beyond taking part.

For those for looking a quick personal best it’s an ideal opportunity with such strength in depth across the field.

Hosts City of Portsmouth, Aldershot, Farnham & District and Southampton are usually well represented at the sharp end of the action and many of the other clubs in and around the area will have good turnouts.

Last year Chichester’s James Baker wrapped up a fantastic series win with some really good times and consistent running throughout the series. He did four of the five races and picked up one first place, a second and two thirds. One more individual race win is needed to give him 30 victories in total in the event. You certainly wouldn’t bet against him achieving that this summer.

City’s young talent Lachlan Wellington posted an impressive 15min 18sec to win the final race of the summer which took place in August. That was after taking the opening 3k at around his 10k pace in preparation for a race at the weekend.

Emma Jolley, who runs for City of Portsmouth and also trains with the Baffins Fitclub, was the leading lady throughout the series and wrapped up her series win in style with an 18.04 time.

This popular set of five races, which also incorporate the Alexandra Sports Inter-Club Challenge, takes place within the Lakeside North Harbour Complex. All the races start at 7.15pm.

The individual series is based on the best three performances and the team series is based on all five races.

Every finisher scores a point for their team and the top 10 male and female finishers in each race are awarded bonus points, 10 to the winners to one for 10th place.

There are awards for the top eight teams in the Alexandra Sports Inter-Club Challenge. In addition, there are prizes for the first three male and female finishers in each race.

You can enter the series or individual races either on line, by post or on the night. The dates for 2019 are April 24, May 22, June 26, July 24 and August 28.