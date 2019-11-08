Ferry over calmer waters for Alverstoke prior to Portsmouth Tennis League loss

Twenty four hours after the whole of Saturday’s Portsmouth Winter Tennis League scheduled was washed out, Alverstoke crossed a calm Solent to take on Ryde Mead 2nds.

The first round of rubbers was shared after two match tie breaks.

Carl and Chris Titterington edged Alverstoke in front with a straight sets win over

Neil McCain and John Gosling, but Mick Jenner and Paul McCathie levelled at 2-2 by winning yet another match tie break.

The home team claimed the winning draw points by 5 sets to 4 but Ryde got one point for the losing draw.

A much-younger Ventnor dominated Lee 3 in their Division 2 encounter, winning 4-0 after taking the first two rubbers in straight sets. Lee took both reverse rubbers to match tie breaks.

JEM men’s 2nds were even more dominant against Warsash 2nds in the same division - the latter’s only success was a single set won by Jonty Challis and Mike Joss against Andy Long and Will Davies.

Chichester 1sts and Canoe Lake 3rds romped to victory - the former dispatching Ryde Lawn 3rds for the loss of just 12 games and the latter losing just 14 against Lee 4.

Southsea defeated local rivals Canoe Lake 2nds 3-1, a victory built around Etienne Sharkey and Dan Long’s two straight set rubbers wins.

They were backed up by Michael West and John Kemble who took a nail-biting match tie break in the final rubber.

The Neaves brothers - Macca and Wilson - lost just one game in four sets as Portsmouth Tennis Centre defeated Seacourt.

Ryde Mead’s mixed team entertained Avenue 2nds in a match which was much closer than the score suggests.

Jitka Davey and Simon Baughan had to take a second set tie break to overcome Nicolette Lock and Neil Tigg and were taken to a match tie break by Andy Gilliatt and Denise Simper.

As a result, the 4-0 score was slightly flattering to Ryde.

Father/ daughter combination John and Grace Saunders continue to impress in Canoe Lake’s mixed team.

They were not phased by the speed of Ventnor youngsters Daniel Harris and Mia Gerty, winning 6-2 6-0. And with Wendy Evans and Peter Candlish scoring a good win over Harris and Gerty, Lake triumphed 3-1.

The final mixed match saw Avenue 3 and Seacourt share the rubbers 2-2, with Avenue claiming the winning draw point after Imogen Karas and Bailey Rowsell took a set off Sharon Davies and Joe Dodgson in the 1s v 1s encounter.

Midweek action saw Chichester ladies storm to their third top flight win in succession, a 4-0 victory over Warsash.

Ryde Lawn 1 played Canoe Lake and for the third match in succession they drew 2-2, but lost on sets countback 5-4.

Rowlands Castle won 3-1 at Ryde Lawn ladies 3rds, while Ryde Mead lost 4-0 to Carlton Green in the mixed competition.

The men’s midweek competition is also now underway, with Avenue winning at Chichester.