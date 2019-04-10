Fidel Edwards bucking the trend as Hampshire key man focuses fully on red ball game

While many of the cricket world’s brightest stars seems to be heading towards a white-ball only future, Fidel Edwards has bucked the trend.

Earlier this week Sussex all-rounder Luke Wright turned his back on the longest form of the county game, following in the footsteps of the likes of England international Alex Hales and Glamorgan’s Colin Ingram, writes Alex Smith.

At Hampshire alone, Reece Topley was only contracted in limited over matches last season, while Rilee Rossouw has been considering his future against the red ball.

But Edwards, who starred in the opening win of the season against Essex, stands alone having signed a Specsavers County Championship only deal at Hampshire for the 2019 season – although he will keep an eye out for other opportunities as well.

He said: ‘It is what the club wants and it should keep me fresh for only the red ball.

‘If something else pops up you don’t know what is going to happen. I’m not really bothered by it. For me it is about being out there and playing and if there is opportunity to play white-ball cricket then I will take it.

‘There are competitions I always play through the year and hopefully they pop up to play more cricket and I can take part in that as well. It works out good for me.

‘I just enjoy my cricket, I just want to keep enjoying my cricket and keep doing what I need to do for the team.’

Former West Indies Test bowler Edwards began his fifth season at Hampshire with an electric showcase of fast bowling during the crushing innings victory over Essex.

Edwards ended with match figures of eight for 100, having terrified both batsmen and stumps alike with his ninth five-wicket haul for the county in the first innings.

He was Hampshire’s leading Championship wicket-taker in 2018 after celebrating 54 scalps and is planning a similar haul this year having enjoyed a quiet winter off.

Hampshire’s second match of the season against Yorkshire runs from Thursday to Sunday.