‘Fighting spirit’ key as Havant target right response to opening defeat during key weekend double

Havant are looking for a big improvement as they face a big double-header weekend of league and cup action.

They take on current Southern League premier division champions St Cross Symondians at Havant Park on Saturday (12.30pm).

On Sunday they have a home tie against Sussex side Middleton in the National Club Knock-Out competition.

Havant opened their campaign with a disappointing defeat against Lymington.

The one bright spot was the impressive five-wicket haul for debut-making South African seam bowler Siviwe Gidana.

Team manager Craig Stainton is expecting a reaction.

He said: ‘We need to improve a lot because these are two big games for us.

‘The players need to show what they are made of and display a lot more fighting spirit.’

The home side make two changes for the league game with Andrew Galliers and Richard Jerry returning to action.

Stone is back in for the cup game.

Burridge open their home campaign against Alton keen to make up for their crushing defeat at Bashley (Rydal).

Portsmouth travel to Hook & Newnham Basics looking to maintain their winning start in division one.

Captain Jack Marston was pleased with the solid opening success against New Milton.

Ben Duggan (70) led the way as Portsmouth posted a competitive target of 250 runs.

Marston accepts his batsmen have an important part to play in the early weeks.

He said: ‘We are without a couple of our bowlers for the next few weeks. That makes it vital we continue batting well.’

Farhad Ahmed is ruled out for three weeks because of Ramadan while Joe Kooner-Evans has Portsmouth Grammar School duties.

Sarisbury Athletic are eyeing a second successive win as they visit New Milton.

In division two Waterlooville visit St Cross Symondians II.

Steve Berryman and Blake Barnwell return to the Fareham & Crofton side for the Southern League division three visit to Trojans.

Both were unavailable for the opening day defeat against Portsmouth & Southsea.

Captain Tom Kent said: ‘Steve will hopefully bolster the top order, which at 60 for seven was probably our downfall last weekend.

‘Blake will come in and strengthen our bowling attack, which performed very well in the first game, as well as strengthen an already competent batting tail.’

Purbrook are looking to get off the mark as they make the trip to Lymington II.