'First win moved the cloud away' Fareham & Crofton seeing positive signs in their survival push

Tom Kent insists Fareham & Crofton are starting to find their feet back in the Southern League division three.

He takes his side to Fawley on Saturday looking to pick up their second win of the season.

After being promoted at the end of last season from the Hampshire League Fareham & Crofton always knew it would be a big step up.

Kent is relatively pleased with the way things have gone at the start.

He said: ‘Obviously we would like to have a couple more wins but I am pleased we are still in the mix.

‘We feel we have been competitive in most games and it is not like we have been far away.

‘Right from the start we have known we face a fight to stay up.

‘I have seen enough in our performances to suggest we can beat some of the teams in the reverse fixture.

‘So far we have either batted well or bowled well without putting them together in one performance.

‘Picking up our first win against Lymington seconds was important and moved a cloud that was hanging over our heads.’

Fareham & Crofton are forced to make a couple of changes for their trip to the Waterside.

Blake Barnwell returns after being kept out by a knee injury in recent weeks and the visitors are hoping to nurse him through the game.

One player who has thrived in moving up a level is opening bowler Ben White.

He has risen to the challenge and caused opposition top-order batsmen lots of problems.

All-rounder Luke Cornish is also back from university and Kent believes the team is looking strong.

‘Luke played a big part in getting us promoted last season so we are delighted to have him back,’ he said.

‘Ben has opened the bowling for us for a couple of years.

‘In the past he has bowled well at the start without taking wickets then come back and cleaned up the tail.

‘This season he has been taking the big wickets at the top.

‘He has bowled a bit fuller and got the edges.’