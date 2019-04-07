Five for Fabulous Farnes as Portsmouth build nicely for crunch games… Gosport & Fareham suffer drop

Have your say

Matt Farnes raced in for five tries as Portsmouth romped to a 50-15 London three south west win at Petersfield.

The experienced full-back is in fine form ahead of a big two weeks for Portsmouth.

In the next fortnight the Rugby Camp side face two important semi-finals as they look to keep their season going for another month.

Firstly they visit Trojans in the Hampshire bowl followed by a huge home game against Honition on Easter Saturday with a Twickenham final at stake.

Senior coach Neil McRoberts felt the manner of their win at Penns Place will stand them in good stead for both games.

He said: ‘It was important that we won and won well.

‘We wanted to finish our regular league season with a benchmark performance and foundation for the future.

‘It was good to see the team sticking to their patterns and structures for most of the game.

‘Matt Farnes deserved his try haul because he has been fantastic for us all season.

‘Two of his tries were great individual efforts but the other three resulted from great team work.’

Will Brock, Jonny Stoppard and Dan Gates also crossed for tries with Cam Duffus adding four conversions.

United Services Portsmouth endured a 75-7 drubbing at promoted champions Winchester.

Gosport & Fareham will be joining Portsmouth and US in London three south west next season.

Their 40-36 defeat against Old Emanuel at Gosport Park condemned them to relegation.

Locks Heath Pumas finished fourth in Hampshire one after beating Romsey 38-12 at Brookfield School.