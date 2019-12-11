Have your say

Young gun Alfie Moth was first home in the Havant parkrun for a fifth time in the latest event.

The Havant Athletics Club 15-17 age group category runner led the way in a time of 18:54.

Alfie Moth was first home in the Havant parkrun. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (071219-2)

For Moth, it was the third time he has come first in a matter of weeks in the Havant parkrun.

Since breaking the tape in the event on November 16, the talented youngster has finished first in two of the following three parkruns at this venue.

A number of local runners also performed well in the latest Havant parkrun.

Denmead Striders' Gary Armstrong was second home (19:07).

Hannah Lowry was the first female across the line in the Havant parkrun. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (071219-1)

Michael Harrison completed the top three (20:01), while Chichester Runners’ Mikey Neville recorded a personal best course time (20:38) as he came fourth.

Victory Athletics Club pairing of Carl Jarmaine and Matt Gill were the next two home.

Jarmaine was fifth (20:57), with Gill marking his 200th Havant parkrun by finishing sixth in 21:16.

Another Havant Athletics Club runner, Joe O’Brien, was seventh (21:21).

Runners taking part in the Havant parkrun. Picture: Ian hargreaves (071219-11)

Hannah Lowry of Victory AC was first female to finish in a time of 22:09.

n There were five personal best times recorded by the top six finishers in the latest Southsea parkrun event.

Joseph Palmer’s course PB of 16:39 was enough to see him come home first.

Martin Stockley marked his 50th parkrun appearance by securing second 16:41.

Havant parkrun volunteers. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (071219-3)

It was the Eastleigh Running Club members fourth outing at the Southsea parkrun.

The next four to finish also recorded PBs as they secured top six finishers.

Third-placed Benedict Saunby of City of Salisbury Club posted his best time in the Southsea parkrun (17:12).

Meanwhile, Nick Craig – in fourth – (17:30), Portsmouth Triathletes Ross Partridge (17:36) and sixth-placed Andrew Meredith (17:49) all posted course PBs.

City of Portsmouth Athletics Club’s Emma Jolley was first female to finish (19:24).

n Denmead Striders’ Rob Wilson moved 10 parkruns away from a century as he finished third in the Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun.

Runners taking on the Havant parkrun course. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (071219-7)

His time of 18:50 was enough to see him finish in the top three.

First and second in the Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun, Paul Navesey and Simon Gilbert, showed they need no time to adapt to the court.

Navesey, who was first home in 15:57, was featuring in the event for just the second time.

Meanwhile, second-placed Gilbert of Devizes Running Club was appearing in Southsea for the first time (17:26).

Portsmouth Joggers Club member Samantha Blackledge (21:41) led the way for the females.