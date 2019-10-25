Former British sidecar champion Ricky Stevens reflects on one of the ‘toughest’ seasons of his racing career

Ricky Stevens’ tough season ended in double disappointment at the final Molson Group British Sidecar Championship event of 2019.

Along with passenger Ryan Charlwood, the 2015 and 2016 British champion, from Portsmouth, didn’t finish either of the races and finished eighth overall in the series.

‘It’s been one of the most challenging seasons of our career to date and this round was no different,’ rued Stevens.

‘We felt confident going into race one and everything was going well until the engine misfired and we had to retire with one lap to go.

‘In race two we had to line up at the back of the grid but unfortunately we never actually made it that far as we suffered engine failure on the out lap and were unable to compete.

‘To say we’re devastated is an understatement but, to be honest, that summed up the luck we’ve endured all year.

‘It’s going to be a long winter, but we’ll come back stronger and more determined than ever.’

Portsmouth’s Jason Pitt, riding with Brian Gray, finished eighth and ninth to claim ninth spot overall.

But Havant’s Ben Holland, with Steve Currie, didn’t finish either of the races and ended up 15th overall.

‘The first race was going well and we were well inside the top ten but were forced to retire early owing to engine failure,’ said Holland. ‘A lack of engines meant we were unable to make the grid for race two.

‘We’re feeling thoroughly despondent, but we’ll pick ourselves up and hope to be in a much better position this time next year.’