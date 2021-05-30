Former England U19 international stars as Havant’s top order is blown away in Southern Premier League loss at South Wilts

Richard Jerry took three wickets and was second top scorer with the bat as Havant were beaten at South Wilts. Picture: Neil Marshall

Arthur Godsal claimed three cheap wickets as the Salisbury-based club collected an 82-run victory.

The 23-year-old - who has played 2nd XI cricket for five counties, including Hampshire - sent down a miserly seven-over spell as the visitors, set 209 for victory, collapsed to 29-4 and then 49-6.

Godsal, who played alongside Ollie Pope in his sole England under-19 Test in India four years ago, dismissed three of Havant’s top four on his way to figures of 7-4-7-3.

He trapped opener Pete Hopson (1) leg before and then accounted for George Metzger (12) and Harry Gadd (3) in what was Havant’s first taste of league action since the first Saturday in May due to bad weather.

Matt Burton claimed the key wicket of Ben Walker (9) before first change Tom Grant came on to record even better figures than Godsal.

He dismissed Simon Loat (7), Richard Hindley (4) and skipper Morgan (0) in recording figures of 10-6-7-3 - including a wide!

Havant were a sorry-looking 63-7 when Morgan departed, so were indebted to a 47-run stand for the eighth wicket between top scorer Jeremy Bulled (32) and Richard Jerry (28) to give the scoreboard a semblance of respectability.

Eventually, Havant were dismissed for 126 - of which wides (22) were the third top scorer.

Earlier, the match had began superbly for Havant when the hosts were reduced to 2-2,

Dangerman Tom Morton was bowled by Jerry for a duck and Jack Mynott also failed to score in running himself out.

It was 34-3 when Jack Stearman was dismissed by Alfie Taw, but that brought in captain Ben Draper (65) to share what was to prove a match-winning stand of 108 with James Hayward (63).

The partnership was broken by Hindley with Taw taking the catch to dismiss Hayward.

The South Wilts middle order never quite got going and only some late hitting from Stephen Warner (16 not out from seven balls) in the final over saw the hosts reach 200.

Jerry (3-41) was Havant’s chief wicket-taker while spinner Freddie Gadd, who opened the bowling with Jerry, only conceded 19 runs off his 10 overs.