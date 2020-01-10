Former Hampshire captain Shane Warne's baggy green cap sells for $1m in Australian bushfire auction

Shane Warne's famous baggy green cap has raised more than a million Australian dollars for the victims of wildfires in the country.

The former Hampshire skipper wore the item throughout his career, in which he played 145 Test matches and took an Australian record 708 wickets.

He announced the auction on his Instagram account on Monday, saying the impact of the fires has been ‘devastating’, while Lewis Hamilton and Maty Ryan are also supporting those affected.

Huge parts of south-east Australia have been ravaged by fires with 27 people killed and more than 2,000 homes destroyed.

The 50-year-old leg-spinning legend - who first played for Hampshire in 2000 and who captained the county between 2004-2007 - announced the winning bid was 1,007,500 dollars (£525,000).

Warne wrote on Twitter: ‘You have blown me away with your generosity and this was way beyond my expectations.’

The money will go to the Australian Red Cross.

Writing when he launched the auction, Warne said: ‘Lives have been lost, homes have been destroyed and over 500 million animals have died too.

‘Everyone is in this together and we continue to find ways to contribute and help on a daily basis.

‘This has led me to auction of my beloved baggy green cap (350) that I wore throughout my Test career (when I wasn't wearing my white floppy hat).

‘I hope my baggy green can raise some significant funds to help all those people that are in desperate need.’

Brighton goalkeeper Ryan has pledged 500 dollars (£260) for every registered save in the Premier League this weekend, while Formula One world champion Hamilton donated 500,000 Australian dollars (£262,000) to WIRES Wildlife Rescue, WWF Australia and the Rural Fire Services.