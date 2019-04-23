Former Hampshire, Middlesex and England spinner Shaun Udal diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease

Shaun Udal has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
The former Hampshire, Middlesex and England spinner is currently a month into treatment.
The 50-year-old took to social media to announce the news regarding his health.
But Udal is determined to fight the disease with ‘every breath in his body.’
In a Twitter post, he wrote: ‘Just 2 clarify & get it out in the open after lots of rumours & questions – yes I have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
‘I’m a month in 2 treatment, which I’m hoping will do the trick & calm the shaking arm & other problems down.
‘There’s always someone worse off, thx #allgood.
‘Thanks for the messages re-Parkinson’s, very much appreciated and I will fight it with every breath in my body #nevergivein.’
Udal started his career at Hampshire, spending 18 years with the county.
The 50-year-old also featured for England, making four Test and 10 ODI appearances.
Udal finished his first-class career at Middlesex before retiring in 2010.