Havant in action on their pitch at Havant College. Club members will be asked on Friday to agree to a £1.5m redevelopment plan which will see two pitches and a clubhouse installed on the same site. Picture: Keith Woodland

Ever since 2000, the club - former National League champions - have been trying to upgrade their facilities.

Their current set-up of one pitch at Havant College and a clubhouse in a corner of Havant Park near the town centre is certainly not ideal.

The aim is to have two pitches and clubhouse on the same site, and down the years a variety of locations - in and outside Havant Borough - have been explored without success.

Flashback - Current Havant chairman Chris Pickett, left, with GB internationals Kat Walsh and Helen Richardson and then Havant chairman Bill Jones at the official unveiling of the hockey club's new pitch in September 2012.

Until now, that is.

On Friday evening members are being invited to an EGM to vote on what chairman Chris Pickett calls an ‘exciting project’.

The club’s current lease at Havant College runs out next year and members will be asked to back the redevelopment plans which, claim Pickett, will ‘provide the club with first class playing and social facilities.’

Providing members agree, officials will start the process of looking at how they are going to raise the necessary funds.

‘These enhanced facilities are required to service the current membership, and to allow the club to grow,’ said Pickett.

During the last two decades, the hockey club have looked at many options - among them Havant College, Warblington School, land off Horndean Road (in conjunction with Havant Tennis Club), Bartons Road, Campdown, Crookhorn School, The Bourne Community College, Southwick Park, Havant Academy, Hayling School, Havant Rugby Club, Farlington Marshes and Portsmouth Grammar School .

‘We have also been talking to Havant Borough Council in the hope they can identify suitable land for us, but it seems unencumbered land within the Borough is non-existent,’ said Pickett.

‘Land is becoming scarcer and scarcer.’

One possible location was ruled out on environmental grounds because of its potential impact on Brent Geese.

The club had previously been turned down by the College on asking if there was any more land they could use. ‘But with time this has changed, and we now have an exciting opportunity to realise our ambitions and have a second pitch and

clubhouse at Havant College campus,’ Pickett stated.

The two pitches alone would cost a total of around £1m and Pickett said the earliest building work would start is next spring.

‘Work will depend on how much capital we can raise and how quickly we can raise it,’ the chairman added. ‘It could be that the development is phased.’

The club have around £200,000 to put toward the cost, with a business plan showing Sport England grants could total a similar amount.

Havant also reckon a £250,000 loan could be obtained from the Public Works Loan Scheme, while a share/debenture scheme could raise £200,000 - as could an application to the Community Infrastructure Levy.

The National Hockey Federation could donate £50,000, leaving around £400,000 in the category marked ‘investors/other support.’

Any deal with the Havant College, meanwhile, will have a 40-year break clause inserted.

A Havant Hockey Club powerpoint presentation sent to members states: ‘That is a requirement of the College to be able to take back land back the land we occupy at any time after 40 years (with five years notice to us) in the event they require it for the advancement of their educational mission.

‘In reality, this means we cannot rely on any longer tenure than 40 years.’

Pickett told The News that one of the two planned pitches would be purely for hockey, but the other would be marked out for other sports.

Part of the new relationship with the College would be to make its sports hall facilities - currently used by pupils - available to the public.

‘That could open up the clubhouse to groups for badminton, netball, tennis,’ said Pickett. ‘We are very keen to engage with the local community.’

Pickett is hoping for a good turnout at the EGM (7.15m) from members of a club that has 15 adult teams, a healthy junior section and also a lot of non-playing members.

‘It is vitally important that we have a good attendance on Friday, as this will be one of the most important decisions the club has had to, or will have to, make for many years,’ he declared.