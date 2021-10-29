Former Portsmouth Grammar School pupil Charlie Dean follows up senior England debut by signing full-time Southern Vipers pro contract

Charlie Dean appeals for a wicket playing for England against New Zealand in Worcester last month. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

The 20-year-old all-rounder is the one new name on the Vipers’ six-strong pro list after an impressive 2021 season which culminated in an England debut against New Zealand last month.

Off-break bowler Dean, who began her cricketing career at Havant, was England’s leading wicket-taker in the five-game series, taking 10 wickets at an average of 19.2.

She was called up by her country on the back of taking 10 wickets at 13.8 in the first four 50-over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy games for Vipers.

In the 20-over Charlotte Edwards Cup, the youngster bagged seven wickets ar 13.00 including 5-19 against Central Sparks at Edgbaston - the best figures recorded in the tournament in 2021.

Dean was also an ever present for London Spirit in The Hundred, taking six wickets at 28.00.

The daughter of current Fareham & Crofton batsman Steve Dean, she joins captain Georgia Adams, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Tara Norris and Paige Schofield as the six full-time Vipers players.

Vipers head coach Charlotte Edwards said: ‘It’s been a whirlwind summer for Charlie.

‘She’s always been a player we wanted to bring on as a professional cricketer and the way she has started for England is really exciting.

‘I hope we do see a lot of her in the 12-18 months at the Vipers but she could be playing a lot in an England shirt. I’m really delighted for her and the contract is thoroughly deserved.’

Vipers enjoyed another successful season in 2021 as they defended the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.