CAPTAIN Jack Davies insists there is no panic for Portsmouth & Southsea despite losing three of their opening four Southern Premier League division three matches.

Davies takes his team to Tichborne Park tomorrow determined to turn their fortunes around.

They certainly need to get some momentum going and will be fired up for Saturday.

The skipper said: ‘It was the same last season when we won just one of our first four matches. Then we recovered to finish sixth.

‘This year we are in a better position because we have picked up more bonus points.

‘It is not ideal but we have been playing some good cricket.

‘We have been in every game, set competitive totals with the bat and bowled well.

‘It isn’t the end of the world and things will swing our way sooner rather than later.

‘We could easily have won some of the games lost.

‘I have every belief in the team and know they will soon turn the corner.’

After opening the season with a 33-run win at Fareham & Crofton, Davies’ side have lost to Hambledon, Hythe & Dibden and Fawley.

So far Tom Benfield, Ollie Kanavan and Matt Benfield have all batted well.

On the bowling front Jake Peach (nine wickets) and Jonathan Willey (five wickets) have been the most successful.

Chris Bollom returns to the side this weekend and Davies is hoping he can reproduce the form shown in his only game this season.

Against Hythe & Dibden he scored 64 and shared in a 116-run with-wicket partnership with Kanavan.

Mohammed Ali comes in for Chris Turrell and Dan Turner is also called up to the Portsmouth & Southsea side.