Have your say

The Hawks are set to name their new manager later today.

And Paul Doswell’s cryptic tweet suggests he could be the man to replace Lee Bradbury at Westleigh Park.

The News revealed yesterday relegated Hawks were set to unveil their new boss early this week as they prepare for life back in the National League South.

Doswell has been heavily linked since he resigned after 11 years as manager of Sutton earlier this month.

And in a tweet yesterday, the 52-year-old announced he has ‘found his next challenge’.

He wrote: ‘A huge thank you to all the Sutton United family for their numerous and overwhelming kind comments.

‘It’s been an amazing eleven years! Will remain a Sutton fan for life.

‘Found my next challenge close to home. Hard work starts Monday!’

An announcement on the Hawks’ new boss is expected around 3pm today.