Four-goal Dan Brettell helps Portsmouth 2nds claim first win of Hampshire Hockey League season

DAN Brettell led the goal charge as Portsmouth men’s 2nds claimed the first Hampshire League victory of the season.

He struck four times in a 6-3 victory over Winchester 4ths.

Brettell opened the scoring after a square ball into the D by Chris Palmer, with Alex Williams adding a second shortly after.

Winchester reduced the arrears before half-time, and levelled not long into the second period.

Brettell fired Portsmouth back in front before Winchester levelled again with a reverse hand shot beating Ed Smyth.

After that, though, Portsmouth took control and led again when Palmer set up Chris Hargreaves to net

Brettell completed his hat-trick after showing off impressive skills at the top of the D, and the same player completed the half-dozen haul. 

Portsmouth men’s 1sts drew 0-0 at Haslemere in a game which saw Rob Hunt and Luke Parsons make their debuts for the newly-formed club.

The hosts were unable to find a way past keeper Chris Ball despite a flurry of penalty corners, and Portsmouth playing 15 minutes in the second half with only nine men.

Portsmouth were awarded a short corner with just seconds left, with Stu Avery fouled in the act of shooting in front of the umpire.

Surprisingly, the umpire ruled against him.

Portsmouth 3rds defeated Basingstoke 3-1 with all the goals coming in the first half.

The visitors went ahead when some slick passing play allowed Harrison Carkeek-Blakley to convert.

A well-taken reverse stick shot by man of the match Owen Barnes made it 2-0 and Paul Barnes got in on the act with a flicked shot before Basingstoke replied.

Alan Ball struck twice as Portsmouth 4ths maintained their winning run with a 4-3 success against Fareham 8ths. Gary Bull and Daniel Snelling also netted, while young keeper Jack Hargreaves was voted man of the match.

John Arnell and Will Duffy struck hat-tricks as Portsmouth 5ths caned Trojans 6ths 8-0.

Jamie Moore netted twice as Pompey built up a 6-0 interval lead, with midfielder Tom Greer man of the match.

Portsmouth veterans lost 4-2 at Andover.

Michael Pugh struck four times as US Portsmouth thumped Gosport 6-1 in Division 3 of the Hampshire League. Matthew Wallis and Jamie Martin also scored.