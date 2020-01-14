Have your say

Stu Avery started 2020 in style as Portsmouth men’s 1sts romped to their biggest win of the Hampshire/Surrey Regional 2 season.

He struck four times as the second-placed city club remained 10 points adrift of runaway leaders Aldershot with a 7-1 hammering of lowly Camberley & Farnborough.

The success completed a comfortable double for Portsmouth, who had lifted the curtain on their season with a 4-1 away win on the opening day.

Portsmouth struggled to settle with a number of unforced errors allowing their opponents time and space.

Early nerves, however, were settled as Avery opened his account with his first goal of the afternoon.

Three more would follow, including a penalty.

Niall Grey, Luke Parsons and Rob Hunt also netted as Portsmouth's solid backline spent the majority of the game untroubled until a lack of concentration and complacency left them exposed.

That resulted in keeper Ed Smyth rushing from his line and conceding a penalty.

n Portsmouth 2nds travelled to Hampshire Division 3 leaders Fleet & Ewshot with a team featuring a few last-minute replacements.

Although keeper Steve Rowland ended up claiming the man of the match award, the visitors were still hammered 8-0.

Three down at half-time, Portsmouth heads began to drop and frustration grew - leading to a spell with 10 men after Jon Farmer saw yellow.

Among Rowland’s impressive list of saves was one where he stopped a powerful shot fired straight into his groin.

n Portsmouth 3rds slipped to fourth in Hampshire Division 5 when they were beaten 6-3 at home by new leaders Fleet & Ewshot 2nds.

After falling behind early on, debutant Will Duffy levelled from an Owen Barnes cross.

Duffy hit the backboard again shortly after, but the play was brought back for a short corner which Portsmouth were unable to convert.

Fleet capitalised on their good fortune, moving into a 4-1 half-time lead.

After Fleet had extended their advantage still further, Duffy did grab his second - only for the visitors to restore a four-goal lead.

Portsmouth had the final say with a Tom Love strike.

Duffy won the man of the match award, just pipping fellow 3rd XI debutant Caleb Rowland.

n John Arnell struck a hat-trick as Portsmouth 4ths maintained their two-point lead at the top of Hampshire Division 8.

Young Ryan Rochester shone in a new central midfield role as the city club won 6-0 at lowly Alton 5ths.