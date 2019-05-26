Frankel legacy lives on at Goodwood as May Festival concludes

The third and final day of the Goodwood May Festival ended with the mighty Frankel having sired three of the day’s seven winners – with Mark Johnston saddling two of the dual-Sussex Stakes winner’s offspring.

There were doubles galore besides, with Sir Michael Stoute equalling Johnston’s tally, and Pat Dobbs, Oisin Murphy and Dane O’Neill each riding doubles on the day.

Elarqam got Frankel and Johnston of to the perfect start – winning the listed Betfair Best Odds On ITV Races Festival Stakes by 2½ lengths under O’Neill as 11/4F.

There was £100,000 of prize money on offer in the Betfair Each Way Edge Handicap, which went to 11/2-shot Beat Le Bon for Richard Hannon, ridden to a two-length victory by Dobbs.

Charlie Appleby was the next winning trainer as Godolphin’s 10/11F Silent Wave won the 6f Read Ryan Moore Exclusively At Betting Betfair EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes by 2¾ lengths under Murphy.

Stoute saddled Frankel’s second winner, as Mirage Dancer won the Listed Bet Your Way On The Betfair Exchange Tapster Stakes, by 1½ lengths. Dobbs sealed his double on the 4/6F in the 1m 4f race.

Johnston brought up his double – Frankel’s third 'win' – with the 10/11F King’s Advice’s win by a nose under Joe Fanning, in the Bet In Play On The Betfair Exchange Handicap.

There was drama in the 6f penultimate race as Zac Brown burst through the stalls - resulting in a rare but unavoidable false start being called - before the horse was withdrawn. The 5/2F, Paddy Power, eventually took the Betfair 3/1 Free Bet Offer Veterans’ Handicap for Richard Fahey, handing O’Neill his second win of the day.

Stoute’s double was completed by the sixth and final winning favourite of the day – the even-money Neon Sea - as Murphy secured his double in the 7f Betfair Cash Out EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes.

After three days of superb racing in the glorious West Sussex sunshine, it was doubles all-round.

