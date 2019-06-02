Have your say

Fraser Hay struck a magnificent 135 to guide Portsmouth to a 51-run Southern League division one win against Andover at St Helens.

Some powerful batting rescued the home side when they looked to be in trouble.

Portsmouth were floundering at 52 for five after winning the toss and opting to bat first.

The Australian then took charge and blasted 16 fours and five sixes in his match-winning innings.

Importantly he received tremendous support from the lower end batsmen who stuck with him.

They helped Portsmouth set a target of 248 runs something that had seemed extremely unlikely earlier on.

Captain Jack Marston lauded the talents of his overseas star now in his fourth season with the club.

The skipper said: ‘Fraser’s innings was pretty special and probably his best ever for us.

‘We were in a lot of trouble at 52 for five but all the time he was at the wicket we felt we had a chance.

‘At first he batted sensibly with the lower order and then when we lost more wickets he just exploded.

‘I don't think there is anyone else who hits the ball as hard as he does in our league.

‘As a bowler if you are slightly off line or length he will hit you to the boundary.

‘That puts a lot of pressure on the opposition bowlers.

‘He was hitting some ridiculous shots at the end.

‘A couple of times he put the ball into the golf course next door.’

Marton added that the Australian has been a great influence throughout the club – with his all-round talents to the fore.

The skipper said: ‘Fraser has had a massive impact at the club in his time with us not just on the field.

‘He also coaches, serves behind the bar and helped out at barbecues buying into the whole life of the club.’

James Holder (14), Joseph Kooner-Evans (16), Alex Hammond (14) and Reuben McArdle (14) also played their part in keeping Portsmouth in the game.

Not content with his century Hay then took a wicket in his first over, clean bowling one of the Andover openers.

It was McArdle, however, who removed Andover’s ex-Hampshire danger man Lewis McManus in the fourth over.

McManus fell to a good one-handed catch by Dan Wallis at mid-wicket.

Though Andover hit back well after this the introduction of spinners Andrew Marston (three for 20) and James Holder put the brakes on their scoring.

Dan Wallis took four wickets for 18 to finish the Andover innings.