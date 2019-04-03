Hampshire have announced under-17s will get free entry for their Royal London One-Day Cup fixture against Glamorgan on Friday, April 19.

All youngsters, aged 16 or under, will be permitted free admission to the first home match of the 50-over competition on Easter bank holiday weekend as James Vince’s side get their title defence underway on Good Friday, following last summer’s triumph.

A range of family-friendly activities will be available to enjoy alongside the on-field action for this fixture, including giant inflatables, Hampshire’s inflatable catching challenge and biggest hit station.

The contest will also be an opportunity to see new overseas signing, Aiden Markram, in white-ball action for the first time as he prepares for a potential spot in South Africa’s World Cup squad with four 50-over matches for the club.

Hampshire head of customer experience, Greig Stewart said: ‘We’re committed to inspiring the next generation of cricket fans and offering a fantastic experience for families and youngsters visiting the Ageas Bowl. Allowing under-17s free entry alongside hosting a range of on-site family-friendly activities provision demonstrates this and we’re looking forward to welcoming them for our opening 50-over fixture.’

Similar family-friendly activities have been installed on-site at the venue for domestic and international fixtures for the previous five years, and the provision demonstrates the Ageas Bowl’s continued efforts to introduce cricket to the next generation of fans.

The venue was recognised for its outstanding family experience at last December’s ECB’s Business of Cricket Awards, taking home the ‘Welcome Families Award’ for its commitment to delivering unforgettable family days out.

Tickets for all of Hampshire’s home Royal London One-Day Cup matches are available to purchase online at ageasbowl.com/cricket over the phone on 0844 847 1863 or in person at the Ageas Bowl Ticket Office (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm).

Any under-17s wishing to attend will require a ticket to gain admission on the day and these will be available to collect from 9.30am from the matchday ticket office on April 19. Anyone aged 14 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.