Froddington Arms off the mark in Portsmouth Men’s Winter Darts League

Froddington Arms earned their first points of the season in Division 4 of the Portsmouth Men’s Winter League with a 5-4 victory over Stag A.

Derek Toms, Dave Paul and Ron Waters propelled Froddington into a 3-0 lead before Craig Bridgewater hit back.

Froddington moved within a leg of victory thanks to Cyril Hallett but Mick Neilson and Tom Jeffery kept Stag in touch.

Alan Miller bagged the points for Froddington in the penultimate tie. Stag were a player short but took a consolation in the final leg as Steve Leigh was redrawn and won.

Oyster House B sit third in Division 5 after they twice came from behind to dispatch Admiral Drake A 6-3.

Mervin Keen opened proceedings for Oyster but they were soon behind as Gary Bullot and Peter Smith struck for Drake.

Graham Keen restored parity before Carl Spratt edged Drake back in front.

However, it was one-way traffic after that thanks to Melvin Waters (102 finish), Marc Woolston, Frank Butcher and Dennis Hatherley.

Jolly Taxpayer A secured their first triumph in Division 1 as they overcame Artillery Arms 7-2.

Joe Davis won the opener for Artillery before Taxpayer rattled off seven on the trot through Steve Greenwood, Tom Stillwell, Pete Huntley, Neil Munro, Darren Mannell, Danny Harmer and Craig McCutcheon.

Harmer notched an 18-darter and 109 check-out.

Artillery only had eight players but won the final set after Roy Morran was redrawn.

Clarence Gardens moved top of Division 2 following their 5-4 triumph over Stag B.

Clarence stormed into a 3-0 lead through James Miller, Tony Bell and John Richmond.

Danny Browne and James Scammell – 15-darter and 180 – reduced Stag’s deficit but it was to no avail as Paul Richmond and Darren Hogg gave Clarence an insurmountable lead.

Clarence were two players short so had to have redraws for the remaining sets which Stag pair David Place and Dave Lock won.

Oyster House sit level on points with Division 3’s leaders following their 6-3 victory against Mother Shipton.

Shipton led through Scott Williams but Brad Shires, Steve Fell and Robert Robertson gave Oyster a 3-1 advantage.

Darren Richie pulled a set back before James Bedden made it 4-2.

The remaining ties involved redraws as Oyster only had six players while Shipton fielded eight.

George Chandler won the next for Shipton but Oyster’s Steve Fell gave his side the match.

Oyster’s Paul Russell was awarded the final set as a walkover.

Ricky Williams (Admiral Drake B) threw 14 and 18-dart legs and a 180 while Darren Barnes (Lord Chichester B) registered a pair 180s and two 15-darters.

Danny Smith and Chris Jafkins (both Admiral Drake B) also finished legs in 15 darts and their team-mate Sam Head recorded a 15-dart effort.

Andy Jenkins (Admiral Drake B) notched 17 and 18-dart legs and Phil Stringer (Lord Chichester A), Dan Legg (Shearer Arms) and Justin Hughes (Lord Chichester B) all had 17-darters.

There were 18-dart legs by Lee Scattergood, David Smith (both Jolly Taxpayer C), Charlie Linkhorn, Phil Rudder (both Milton Arms), Shane Williams (Rose in June B), Ron Keith (Fountain B), Del Thomson (Shearer Arms), Lee Smith (Phoenix North End B) and Jon Tazewell (Phoenix North End A).

Dave Smith and Thomson both hit 180s.

Paul Jerome (Phoenix North End A) hit a 111 game-shot while Ashley Jennings (Northcote Hotel), David Mitchell (Phoenix Southsea), Adam Lipscombe (Admiral Drake B), Kevin Wilson (Milton Arms), Buster Turner (Lord Chichester A) and Adrian Binding (Jolly Taxpayer B) all fired in maximums.

Lee Todd (Fountain A) scored 171.