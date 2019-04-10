Gallery: Hawaii theme is a hit! Stylish Whiteley parkrun birthday celebrations
Check out our fantastic pictures from the second birthday celebrations for Whiteley parkrun.
The event provided a great show with Hawaii-themed fancy dress for the occasion as 284 people ran, walked or jogged the course. Whiteley parkrun takes place at Meadowside and is on Saturdays at 9am. See Wednesday’s edition of The News for a selection of the pictures from Whiteley parkrun in the paper and all the latest on our other events around the area.