Gareth Berg: Morning session could define result of Hampshire's clash with Warwickshire

Gareth Berg reckons tomorrow morning’s session could define the result of Hampshire’s County Championship division one clash against Warwickshire.

The Ageas Bowl battle is finely poised after two days of action.

The hosts recorded a mammoth first-innings total of 539, with centurians Aneurin Donald (173) and Ian Holland (143) sharing an 82-year club record partnership of 262 for the fifth wicket.

However, Warwickshire displayed resilience with the bat and were 194 for three at stumps.

Berg, who took the catch of Rob Yates for 91, felt Hampshire were slightly unlucky with the ball.

But he feels the momentum could swing the hosts’ way if they take early wickets when play resumes.

The South African all-rounder said: ‘We were a bit unlucky but that is cricket for you. It has happened once too many times for us but we stuck at it well.

‘I think we bowled well as a unit together and stuck to our basics and knew the ball would do something if we kept it out there.

‘We bowled plenty of maidens and were unlucky – we dropped a few catches out there – but we will come back stronger.

‘It was time I started beating the batsman’s outside edge rather than the middle of their bat!

‘I had a nice little contest with Dom Sibley and we exchanged a few words, nothing too serious, it was fun – but I would have liked to have seen the edge of his bat.

‘The result of the game might depend on the morning. The new ball is not far away so if we can bang one or two with this old ball and then use the new ball be could go bang, bang, bang.

‘The rewards will come and hopefully in clusters.’

Sam Northeast (59) and Lewis McManus (41 not out) also impressed with the bat for Hampshire.

Kyle Abbott (two for 29) dismissed opening-batsmen Dominic Sibley (16) and Will Rhodes (nine) to restrict the visitors to 39 for two.

However, Yates and Hain (68 not out) shared a 172-run third-wicket stand before the former fell to Felix Organ (one for 17).

Hain will resume at the crease with Adam Hose (six not out).