George & Dragon slay Rose in June but Stag can't take advantage in Portsmouth Men's Summer Darts League

Rose in June B have dropped points in the Portsmouth Men’s Summer League division two promotion race, writes Lee Todd.

They suffered a 5-4 defeat at the hands of George & Dragon

The latter took the lead through Liam Emery and Gareth Young before wins from Michael Neat, Mark Ford, Shane Williams and Brian Ford put Rose 4-2 up.

However, George refused to give up and battled back to win the three remaining sets – and the match – courtesy of Mark French, Grant McKnight and Allen Campbell.

Table-topping Stag B failed to take advantage of Rose’s slip-up as they lost 5-4 to Clarence Gardens.

Phoenix North End C paid the price for being a player short when they were edged out 5-4 by Lawrence Arms in division three.

Lawrence began with a walkover but Ian Vincent immediately put his side back on level terms.

Rob Michie made it 2-1 but Phoenix again restored parity – this time through Charlie Mitchell.

Joe Peters, who three a 153 finish, and Tom Robson put Lawrence within a set of victory.

However, Jamie McClelland and Anthony Adams were on hand to keep Phoenix in the match and force a decider, which Matt Slade won for Lawrence.

Mermaid kept the pressure on division four’s frontrunners with a 7-2 defeat of Fawcett Inn B.

Stuart Edwards, Bill Messenbird and two walkovers put them in the driving seat.

Warren Gofton and Matthew Eustace kept Fawcett’s hopes alive before Richard Platt, Edward Harding and James Woolley sealed the points.

Oyster House A enjoyed a 5-4 triumph over Barley Mow.

Steve Fell, James Bedden and Jon MacDonald gave them a 3-0 lead before Derek Lendrum, Rae Lawson and Peter Roberts hit back.

Raymond Riggs edged Oyster back in front and – after Mow’s Andrew Lawson made it 4-4 – Alex Hood clinched the decider.

Admiral Drake B maintained their two-point lead at the head of division one with a 6-3 triumph over Phoenix North End B.

Barry Stevens and James Brooker put them 2-0 up – with the latter notching an 18-dart leg.

Phoenix’s Vince Aston and Gavin Hall pulled it back to 2-2 but Drake were soon back in front through Danny Smith and Ricky Williams, who both finished in 18.

Sam Head confirmed the win in the seventh set before Craig McEwan took a consolation, despite Drake’s Phil Harty registering a 17-dart leg and 180.

Mike Symes added Drake’s sixth to cap the victory.

Justin Hughes (Lord Chichester B) threw a 14-dart leg, while his team-mate Darren Barnes notched a pair of 17-darters.

Dean Jones (Lord Chichester B) and Sam Palmer (Shearer Arms) also finished legs in 17 darts and there were 18-dart efforts from Bruce Baker (Shearer Arms), David Smith and Lee O’Donovan (both Jolly Taxpayer C), with O’Donovan scoring 180.

Paul Haines (Lord Chichester C) checked out on 104 and Darren Maplesden (Druids Arms A), Lee Brothers (Shearer Arms), Dave Gisby (Lord Chichester A) and Phil Rudder (Milton Arms) all fired in maximums.