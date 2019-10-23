Gibbs wins latest Portsmouth Individual Darts League final

Paul Gibbs won week six of the Portsmouth Individual League, beating Rob Collins in the final.

Gibbs dispatched Matt Charman in the semi-finals while Collins overcame Andy Jenkins.

Lee Smith emerged victorious from the plate contest with Charlie Large finishing as runner-up. 

Smith won his semi against Bob Crawley and Large beat John Large.

Jenkins and Collins both recorded 12-dart legs with Collins also notching seven maximums and Charlie Large hit a 170 finish.

BISHOP’S WALTHAM & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Dan Hill fired in 17 and 18-dart legs and a 120 finish and Colin Rich scored a maximum as their Grapes side whitewashed Park Gate RBL C to sit top of division one.

Second-placed Gardeners are the only side with a 100 per cent record after they beat Bishop’s Waltham SC B 5-4.

Rich Roberts 104 finish couldn’t prevent his Brewery Bar side from going down 5-4 to Vine.

Acorn SC A had scores of 171 and 180 respectively from Trevor Doller and Nick Harding as they dispatched Black Dog A 7-2.

Steve Perren’s 14-darter and Jason Richard’s 119 game-shot inspired Bishop’s Waltham SC A to a 7-2 victory over Woolston. Graham Munden notched a 180 and 18-dart leg for Woolston.

Linden Tree B stay top of division two after enjoying a 7-2 triumph over Shedfield.

Darren Reade hit a 114 finish to help Bishopstoke to a 6-3 win against Barleycorn B.

Black Dog B and Priory A both secured faultless 9-0 wins beating Fox & Hounds and Priory C respectively.