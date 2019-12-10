Globe-traveller Rob Downer wins 82nd Hampshire County Closed Squash Championship title

Trophy winners and runners-up in the 82nd Hampshire Closed Squash tournament in Winchester. Photograph by Amy Thompson
Professional Rob Downer won the main title at the 82nd Hampshire County Closed squash tournament in Winchester.

The Portsmouth-born player defeated Kyle Finch, from the University of Nottingham, 3-1 in the A Grade final.

It was a simple trip for Downer to make, compared to playing tournaments in Romania, Switzerland and Guatemala in recent months.

In the women’s A Grade final, Olivia Besant beat Megan Thomas 3-2.

Other results:

B Grade Men: Ross Shadick-Coe beat Jonathan Graham 3-0

C Grade Men: David Ward beat Jake Mundy 3-1

D Grade Men: Alistair Smith beat Simon Thompson 3-2

O45 Mens: Phil Ashman beat Craig Muskal 3-0

O55 Mens: George Kousseff Beat Simon Dancer 3-0

The event was organised by tournament director Arif Faizi.

