Globe-traveller Rob Downer wins 82nd Hampshire County Closed Squash Championship title

Professional Rob Downer won the main title at the 82nd Hampshire County Closed squash tournament in Winchester.
The Portsmouth-born player defeated Kyle Finch, from the University of Nottingham, 3-1 in the A Grade final.
It was a simple trip for Downer to make, compared to playing tournaments in Romania, Switzerland and Guatemala in recent months.
In the women’s A Grade final, Olivia Besant beat Megan Thomas 3-2.
Other results:
B Grade Men: Ross Shadick-Coe beat Jonathan Graham 3-0
C Grade Men: David Ward beat Jake Mundy 3-1
D Grade Men: Alistair Smith beat Simon Thompson 3-2
O45 Mens: Phil Ashman beat Craig Muskal 3-0
O55 Mens: George Kousseff Beat Simon Dancer 3-0
The event was organised by tournament director Arif Faizi.
