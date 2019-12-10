Globe-traveller Rob Downer wins 82nd Hampshire County Closed Squash Championship title

Professional Rob Downer won the main title at the 82nd Hampshire County Closed squash tournament in Winchester.

The Portsmouth-born player defeated Kyle Finch, from the University of Nottingham, 3-1 in the A Grade final.

It was a simple trip for Downer to make, compared to playing tournaments in Romania, Switzerland and Guatemala in recent months.

In the women’s A Grade final, Olivia Besant beat Megan Thomas 3-2.

Other results:

B Grade Men: Ross Shadick-Coe beat Jonathan Graham 3-0

C Grade Men: David Ward beat Jake Mundy 3-1

D Grade Men: Alistair Smith beat Simon Thompson 3-2

O45 Mens: Phil Ashman beat Craig Muskal 3-0

O55 Mens: George Kousseff Beat Simon Dancer 3-0

The event was organised by tournament director Arif Faizi.

