Glorious Goodwood day four - Hannon at the double... Cole still racking up wins

A double for trainer Richard Hannon - including victory in the Unibet Golden Mile - was a highlight of an absorbing fourth day of Glorious Goodwood.

Away from the story of the day - Battaash winning the King George Qatar Stakes for an historic third year in a row - Hannon's double came in two of the day's other main contests.

Packing 'em in at Goodwood / Picture: Getty Images

Billesdon Brook, the 66/1 winner of the 2018 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, took the G3 Theo Fennell Oak Tree Stakes for trainer Richard Hannon and jockey Sean Levey.

The four-year-old filly broke the Goodwood track record for seven furlongs in the process in a time of 1min 23.75s. It was Billesdon Brook's third win from five starts at Goodwood, and her jockey said: "She's 10lb better here than anywhere else - she loves it."

A 12/1 chance, tipped on this website by Observer sports editor Steve Bone, she beat Perfection by a neck, with evens favourite Jubiloso another three-quarters of a length back in third.

Hannon said: "She's such a lovely filly. She's always there when you need her. She has a big group of fans, syndicate members and Jeanette McCreery who bred her. She's been a star for us, and people have started to forget that - there was no fluke in her Guineas win. There was no fluke in the way she won it; she never looked like getting beat. Sometimes I feel - I don't want to say she doesn't get the respect she deserves...

"She's just hard and tough, and also extremely talented, and she showed them there. They went very quick - we were originally, I said to Sean, 'You're presumably going to want to ride her handy because she's only going seven [furlongs]'. He couldn't go and luckily he had the sense to leave her alone, and she found her feet and if they go quick like that and she's off the bridle, you know they are going too quick. All of a sudden she's on the bridle and she has the speed to get in places where she wouldn't normally get.

"She loves it round here - I don't know if anyone has seen the video of her winning the nursery here [in 2017]. That was not normal. She looked like a sort of monster. She won the Group Three here - twice now, she won the Guineas, she's a star. She's just a really sweet filly.

"It was disappointing that Threat got beaten yesterday and that was sore - he is a very good horse but he got beaten and that's what happen. These good horses get beaten and they come back. All of a sudden, you are rolling again.

"She was a big price but I thought she had more chance today than in the Guineas. All these guys are having the time of their life and that is what we are here for. Regardless of whether or not I am disappointed about yesterday - it's irrelevant because I am pleased now. Today is another day."

Levey added: "To be fair to her, she has done nothing wrong this year. She got beat at Pontefract last time and was a bit unlucky with one of them coming over the top late on, and I thought she didn't stay the mile that day. She is a credit to the owners - they kept her in training and she does not owe them anything. She is 10lb better here than anywhere else. She loves getting into bits of trouble here and there, and getting there late. She just loves it here."

Beat The Bon's victory at 17/2 in the £150,000 Unibet Golden Mile Handicap gave trainer Hannon the second leg of a 122.5/1 double, following Billesdon Brook's success in the opening G3 Theo Fennell Oak Tree Stakes.

The three-year-old Wootton Bassett colt, ridden by Pat Dobbs, broke the course record for a mile in 1min 35.28s - the second record set this afternoon after Billesdon Brook took the seven-furlong record. He finished a length ahead of 25/1 chance Vale Of Kent.

Hannon said: "He got the mile lovely and Pat suits him. You have got to give a lot of credit to [former Jump jockey] Timmy Murphy, who is a big man riding out in a lot of outfits. He is a little bit different, he got this horse to relax and, now he is relaxed, I would say that he would get a Gold Cup trip. He obviously won't, but Timmy gets them switched off.

"I don't know where Dobbsy was going up the inside but he won very well. I have always told [owners] Jared Sullivan and Charlie Noell that I thought that he was a good horse, but they said 'don't give us that flannel!' They are going to have to take it back now because I am right and they are wrong for a change.

"He is entered in the Celebration Mile [G2, Goodwood, August 24] and I think it will be something like that. I definitely think handicaps are over now and he is a lovely horse for next year

"Ross Doyle bought him as a yearling in Deauville and always talked a lot about him and how good he is, and slowly he's starting to look like that horse."

Paul Cole enjoyed a welcome return to the festival winner's enclosure when Duke Of Hazzard (3/1 favourite, PJ McDonald) came from off the pace to beat Turjomaan by half a length in the G3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes.

Only a handful of trainers have saddled more Goodwood winners than Cole, whose first at the track was in 1973, and Duke of Hazzard was his 37th winner at the Qatar Goodwood Festival. He is not quite such a regular these days, although he won a maiden on the final day last year with Duke Of Hazzard.

Cole said: "He's like Too Darn Hot - he's a cover up and pounce ride - and for me he was just get going at the end there. He's tough and has got a great turn of foot. He'd have been unlucky to lose. There's a bit of controversy in most races here - you get a run, you don't get a run - but it's great to have a good horse again and [owner] Jim Hay has been a wonderful owner for me."

