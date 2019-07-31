Glorious Goodwood - Double delight for Johnston but US raider misses out

It's Sussex Stakes day at Glorious Goodwood.

The weather's had improved but the racing didn't need to - a repeat of some of day one's drama would do racegoers just fine as they came back for more.

Sir Ron Priestley wins for Mark Johnston / Picture: Alan Crowhurst, Getty Images

The afternoon began with the longest race of the race, the two-and-a-half mile Unibet Goodwood Handicap, and it was won by the Sir Mark Prescott-trained Timoshenko (9/1) as Luke Morris got the better of William Knight-trained Seinesational by a neck. Timoshenko provided the legendary Newmarket trainer with a 14th victory in July following his gutsy success in the £50,000 Unibet Goodwood Handicap.

Timoshenko was registering his sixth victory in succession on his first start since August 2018. The gelding will now be targeted at the Cesarewitch at Newmarket on Saturday, October 12.

Johnston later made it a double on the day when Mrs Bouquet won the European Breeders Fund Alice Keppel EBF Fillies' Conditions Stakes at 3/1 under Joe Fanning.

Prescott said: "Timoshenko did not get here by accident, this race has been very much the plan. We stopped early with him last year and this was always going to be the race he would start his season in - it is nice when a plan comes off.

"The worse he is going, the better the result as it means they are going fast enough for him and he can stay! We were lucky that the gap on the rail opened up and there was enough room for him to squeeze through.

There was a first success of the week - after three second places on the opening day - for trainer Mark Johnston - so often the top handler at Glorious and at Goodwood the rest of the year - in the Unibet Handicap, secured by veteran rider Franny Norton on 6/1 chance Sir Ron Priestley.

It put Johnston within one of Sir Michael Stoute's record number of Glorious winners. The three-year-old became Johnston's 79th winner at the famous meeting, and also his 49th success in July, extending the British record for winners in one month that he set on Monday at Ayr.

Sir Ron Priestley beat Durston (13/2) and Eminence (8/1) by a neck and three and a quarter lengths in the mile-and-a-half contest.

Johnston endured a rare blank day on Tuesday, and he said: "It was a very frustrating day, not just because it was without a win, but we had three seconds and two by very short margins. It's great to get back on the scoresheet. He [Sir Ron Priestley] is an ideal sort for this type of race - he's raced a fair bit, but is very much on the upgrade, so it's not a great surprise that he's won.

"The owner has just reminded me that he's in on Saturday [in the Qatar Summer Handicap over a mile and six furlongs], but I don't know where we will go next. We'll see how the horse is and what the handicapper does. Good horses racing over this type of trip need to be given a bit of time to make sure you are not going back to the well too often."

All eyes were on top US trainer Wesley Ward's first-ever Goodwood runner in the Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes, Maven. Goodwood are delighted to have attracted Ward to the festival and must have been hoping for a star-spangled victory.

But it was not to be as the John Quinn-trained Liberty Beach (11/8 favourite) recorded her fourth win from five starts with a smart success in the £75,000 G3 race. Ridden by Jason Hart, the two-year-old daughter of Cable Bay defied trouble in running to quicken up smartly to score by a length from the Joseph O'Brien-trained Alligator Alley (8/1) in second. Maven, in contention at one stage, faded and finished tenth.

Quinn has high hopes for the filly who could tackle the G1 Prix Morny or the G2 Lowther Stakes on her next start. The Settrington handler was recording his second victory of the week from three runners at the Qatar Goodwood Festival following Cobra Eye's win in yesterday's European Breeders Fund EBF Maiden.

Quinn said: "Liberty Beach did not get the best passage through the race as a few horses got in her way, but she showed once again a very special acceleration. She nearly ran her race to get to avoid all the trouble, but once Jason pulled her out and found the gap, off she went and he couldn't pull her up."

There was a victory for Goodwood racecourse ambassador Megan Nicholls when Mannaal took the British EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap at odds of 12/1 for trainer Simon Crisford.

Moe follows...