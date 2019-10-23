Good Lord! Chichester come from behind to beat reigning champions in Portsmouth Men’s Winter Darts League

Lord Chichester B struck an early blow in the Portsmouth Men’s Winter League top flight title race, beating defending champions Jolly Taxpayer C 5-4.

Dave Smith and Lester Miles put Taxpayer 2-0 up but Chichester struck back with Darren Barnes (15 and 18-dart legs and 180), Dean Jones (15-darter and 115 check-out) and Justin Hughes putting them 3-2 up.

Paul La Roche and Shaun O’Donovan won the next two sets to put Taxpayer on the brink of victory, but Mike Feaver and Kevin Gilchrist secured Chichester’s win.

Lady Hamilton maintained a 100 per cent record in division two as they triumphed 5-4 over Clarence Gardens.

John Richmond won the opener for Clarence before Matt Lock, John Fields and Jon Davison propelled Hamilton into a 3-1 lead.

Paul Richmond and Darren Hogg took the next two sets to restore parity for Clarence but Hamilton’s Michael Chandler won the next set to edge his side back in front.

Hamilton were two players short so the last two sets involved redraws, with Clarence’s Dan Shambrook winning the first to set up a decider won by Hamilton’s Ryan Jennings.

British Queen continued their winning start to division three as they dispatched Phoenix North End A 5-4.

Nick Hatherley (18-dart leg) and Steve Clarke gave Queen 2-1 lead after Paul Jerome had opened proceedings for Phoenix.

Phoenix took the lead through Kev Smith and Jon Tazewell bit Mark Cunningham and Alex Vernal hit straight back for Queen.

Phoenix required redraws for the last two sets - as they could only field seven players - and Queen won the match in the penultimate set thanks to Dale Simmonds. Chris Shaw took the last tie as a consolation for Phoenix.

Duke of Devonshire are still searching for their first points after suffering a 6-3 defeat at the hands of Derby Tavern.

Paul Simmonds gave Duke the initial advantage only for Phillip Browne, Anthony Plummer and Les Weston to move Derby into a 3-1 lead, with Weston hitting a 107 finish.

Craig Dyer pulled a leg back for Duke but Derby’s Frank Woodward and Les Browne gave their side an insurmountable lead.

With both sides short of players, Duke’s Paul Simmonds and Derby’s Phillip Browne both returned to win another leg.

Barley Mow secured their first win in division five as they triumphed 7-2 over Newcome Arms A.

Mow wasted little time in bagging the points as Warren Bone, Andrew Lawson, Derek Lendrum, David Parsons and Don Bromhead were all on the mark, with only Geoff Cummings replying.

Dave West won a consolation for Newcome before Rae Lawson and Pete Roberts completed a convincing win for Mow.

Adam Lipscombe (Admiral Drake B) fired in 17 and 18-dart legs along with two maximums and Brad Mulholland (Phoenix North End B) and Sam Palmer (Shearer Arms) both notched a pair of 18-darters with Mulholland hitting a 105 finish.

Dan Legg (Shearer Arms) threw a 17-dart efforts while Mike Symes, Barry Stevens (both Admiral Drake B), Ron Keith, Asa Norris (both Fountain B) and Lee Smith (Phoenix North End B) all finished legs in 18 darts.

Justin Roberts (Northcote Hotel) recorded a 151 game-shot, Tony Smith (Druids Arms B) checked-out on 145 and Kevin Wilson (Milton Arms) hit a 114 finish.

Chris Harradine (Rose in June B) and Steve Leigh (Stag A) hit finishes of 107 and 101 respectively and Ian Pearce (Rose in June B) scored 177.