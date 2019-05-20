Goodwood Racecourse to host outstanding action during three-day May Festival

Goodwood Racecourse is gearing up for three outstanding days of action with the May Festival, which runs from Thursday, May 23 to Saturday, May 25 inclusive.

There is more than £500,000 of prize money on offer during the three days, with four Listed races and a £100,000 handicap among the highlights.

Thursday’s feature race is the £45,000 Listed Height Of Fashion Stakes (4.20pm, 13 entries) over just short of 10 furlongs for three-year-old fillies.

Named after Her Majesty The Queen’s Height Of Fashion, who went on to become an outstanding broodmare, the entries include a trio from reigning champion Flat trainer John Gosden – Ascot conditions race winner Muchly, plus Listed Pretty Polly Stakes runner-up Shambolic and Listed Cheshire Oaks third Fanny Logan.

Recent Beverley scorer Mannaal (Simon Crisford) still holds an entry in the G1 Investec Oaks at Epsom on May 31, while the Height Of Fashion Stakes could also provide some Royal Ascot clues with Shambolic, Fanny Logan, Love Se Deep (Jane Chapple-Hyam),Grace And Danger (Andrew Balding) and Love Explodes (Ed Vaughan) all entered in the G2 Ribblesdale Stakes.

Three-year-old colts get their chance on Friday, when the highlight is the £45,000 British Stallion Studs Cocked Hat Stakes (3.30pm, 10 entries), which takes place at an extended 11 furlongs.

This Listed race has several interesting performers engaged, including Private Secretary (John Gosden) who has won both his starts at Redcar and Sandown Park this year and currently holds an entry in the G1 Investec Derby.

Goodwood’s Saturday card boasts two Listed contests – the £50,000 Betfair Best Odds On ITV Races Festival Stakes (1.55pm, 21 entries) over just short of 10 furlongs and the £50,000 Bet Your Way On The Betfair Exchange Tapster Stakes (3.40pm, 19 entries) over a mile and a half.

The Betfair Best Odds On ITV Races Festival Stakes is shaping up to be a cracking contest with the entries including The Queen's Fabricate (Michael Bell), a course and distance scorer at the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival who has gone to twice score in G3 company at Windsor.

Last season’s G2 Sky Bet York Stakes winner Thundering Blue, who is trained not far from Goodwood at Pulborough by David Menusier, is another entry.

Racing starts at 2pm on Thursday, with the last race at 5.30pm, commences at 1.50pm on Friday and ends with the 5.10pm contest and on Saturday, the action commences at 1.55pm and concludes with the 5.30pm race.

Tickets can be purchased from only £12 in advance and accompanied children under 18 go free in all enclosures.

For further information about racing at Goodwood and to book tickets, please go goodwood.com/horseracing/fixtures-events/may-festival/