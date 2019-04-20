Have your say

GosportBorough boosted their bid for safety with a 5-0 thumping of Staines.

It was an even start to the game as both teams attempted to get the ball moving forward on the lovely playing surface.

Gosport managed to carve out some early sights of goal but couldn’t take them as the sense of importance drifted around the ground.

Borough needed to get that advantage in the Southern League premier division south relegation fight.

With the break approaching Barker scored the goal to give them the lead.

The second half proved an onslaught as Borough rammed home four more quick goals.

Barker doubled his tally, while Ibra Sekajja, Craig McAllister and Charlie Davis also netted.

Horndean beat Cowes Sports 6-1 in the Wessex League.

Harry Jackson and Alfie Lis each scored two. Mark Smith and Benny Read also netted.