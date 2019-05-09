Have your say

Gosport Borough begin their attempt to bounce back from Southern League relegation against St Cross Symondians III at Privett Park on Saturday.

Captain Lee Harrop insists his side are determined to get back at the earliest opportunity.

At the same time he is aware they will face some good sides in the Hampshire League and they cannot be taking anything for granted.

He said: ‘We have been in this league before and know just how tough it can be.

‘It was small margins that saw us relegated last season. In too many games we let bonus points slip from our grasp.

‘Either we didn’t make enough runs or bowl opponents out and missed out because of that.

‘We didn’t play badly but lacked the necessary consistency. There were only a few points in it at the end.

‘Frustratingly we beat teams at the top only to slip up against those at the bottom.

‘We weren’t scared of anyone and that is the mentality we have to take into this campaign.’

Borough have been dealt a blow with all-rounder Tom Larner suffering a shoulder injury.

He is likely to miss the first few months but the squad has been bolstered by the presence of two new faces.

All-rounder Rohan Symes has arrived from Australia and batsman Viv Richards has made the somewhat shorter trip from Follands.

Harrop is also expecting a big season from youngsters Jack Richards and Jacob Harris.

The two 18-year-olds have had a couple of seasons in the senior side and the captain believes the time is right for them to take greater responsibility.

He added: ‘Jack is an off-spinner and a decent bat. He has a good cricketing brain and I can see him as a future captain.

‘During the winter we have done a lot of work with him on developing bowling plans.

‘Jacob is a very talented all-rounder and opens the bowling.

‘He has put on another yard of pace and now we are looking for him to take his batting forward.’

Newly-promoted Bedhampton Mariners start life in Hampshire one at Easton & Martyr Worthy.

United Services Portsmouth travel to Woodgreen in division three south.