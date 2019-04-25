Have your say

Gosport Borough are bracing themselves for a nervous final day of the Southern League premier division south season.

The Privett Park side are one of five teams that can still be relegated. They travel to face Met Police at Imber Court on Saturday (3pm).

On paper it is a tough fixture. The hosts are already assured of a play-off place but will be keen to win in their bid to secure a home semi-final.

Borough are in a battle with Tiverton Town, Basingstoke Town, Hendon and Walton Casuals to avoid the final relegation spot.

They are precariously placed just one point above the drop-zone.

Player-manager Craig McAllister is clear about what his team need to do.

He said: ‘If we match or better the results of the two teams below us then we stay up.

‘The good thing is our fate is in our own hands.

‘We know we have to win a football match, it is as simple as that.

‘The game has got a cup final feel about it.

‘It won’t be anything but a tense afternoon for all involved.

‘From our point of view we have to focus on what we do.

‘It is no good worrying about different permutations and what is happening elsewhere.

‘If we do that then doubts will start to set in.

‘We have to be very single-minded.’

Mentally and physically Met Police will present an enormous challenge for Borough.

They can take confidence, however, from the fact that they have already beaten their opponents once this season in the league at Privett Park.

Borough have also produced their best performances of the season away against top sides.

Their wins at both Weymouth and Salisbury testify to this.

McAllister has also seen his team win their final two games to haul themselves out of the bottom three.

He believes more of the same will see them safe.

The Gosport player boss said: ‘We have played well for the last couple of games and must look to continue that.

‘The players must show the same energy and desire that has won them games.

‘I prefer the fact we are going up against one of the top sides rather than another team at the bottom.

‘If we can hold our nerve then we can do what we need to do to stay up.’