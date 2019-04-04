Gosport Borough must surprise Salisbury and get ball rolling in great escape

Have your say

Louis Bell admits Gosport Borough need to pull off a surprise win at play-off chasing Salisbury in the Southern League premier division south on Saturday (3pm).

He accepts the team need to raise their game in the final weeks of the season.

Coach Bell has been brought in to support the management team of Craig McAllister and Matt Tubbs.

Bell was at the club last season and helped them pull off a dramatic escape from relegation.

Hopefully Borough can use the experience gained from that to their advantage.

Bell said: ‘We have six games left and we have to start winning.

‘Our fate is still in our own hands.

‘It is so tight in the league that if we win three or four of our final games we could end up in mid-table.

‘The players know the situation and we can do little more.

‘They have raised their game against the better sides this season.

‘I suppose that is human nature.

‘They showed what they are capable of when they won at Weymouth.

‘We need them to do that in every single game we have left to play.’

Despite winning just one of their past six games Borough are still only two points adrift of safety.

With three other clubs also just three points ahead of them Borough realistically have a fighting chance to get out of trouble.

Bell added: ‘We have to go and do it again.

‘There is still a tremendous amount of hard work being put in behind the scenes to take the club forward.’

Bell is hoping the players brought in before the transfer deadline will provide the necessary quality.

The likes of Ben Harding, Ibra Sekajja and Portsmouth loanee Freddie Read can make the difference.

Bell praised their contribution so far.

He said: ‘Our new players have settled in well. Ben has been a great addition giving us leadership and experience in the middle of the park.

‘Ibra was quality and Freddie Read showed he can do well for us.’

Hawks loanee Sekajja took a knock in the Harrow game last Saturday and didn’t train on Tuesday night.

Bell is hoping he will be fit for the weekend.