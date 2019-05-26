Gosport Borough signal intent as Viv Richards and Lee Harrop lead batting charge against Burridge

Have your say

Gosport Borough got their ambitions for an immediate return to Southern League cricket back on track with a comprehensive 154-run Hampshire League division one win against Burridge seconds at Privett Park.

Borough were always in charge after batting well.

Disappointed by last season’s relegation Lee Harrop and his team side are determined to bounce straight back.

They produced the response Harrop wanted following their defeat at Hook & Newnham Basics the previous week.

He said: ‘It was really important we put in a good performance and returned to winning ways.

‘We had a little bit of luck at times but you always need that in cricket.

‘Our batsmen applied themselves a lot better, showed greater patience and ground out the runs instead of trying to hit the leather off every ball.

‘The outfield was quite slow so we found ourselves having to run a lot. We recognised this and our batsmen were prepared to find the gaps.

‘It wasn’t easy batting at the start because there was a lot of seam movement off the new ball.’

After opting to bat Borough lost an early wicket when Simon Creal fell with 20 runs on the board.

The captain was joined by his brother Ross Harrop who struck a couple of boundaries before he too was sent back to the pavilion.

Lee Harrop reached 82, putting on 70 runs with Jacob Harris.

Momentum continued with the arrival of Viv Richards, who blasted 80 not out – it was an innings his famous namesake would have been proud of.

He batted through to the end of the innings.

A late cameo from the returning Gav King (31) helped the home side post their challenging target of 306 for nine.

Harrop felt the visitors were never really in contention to go for that.

He added: ‘It was a daunting target for Burridge and they set about trying to pick up as many points as they could rather than try and win the game.

‘Unfortunately for them our young opening bowlers Jacob Harris and Ollie Creal were on top form.

‘It was great to see two young seam bowlers moving the ball around like it was on the end of a piece of string.

‘Jacob took four wickets and Ollie gave great support.

‘This win gets us back on track and moves us up to fourth in the league.

‘If we play to our potential then we are more than good enough for this league.

‘We also accept it is a tough league and that there will be some games when we don't play well.

‘It is those that we have to win ugly.’