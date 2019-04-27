Gosport Borough twice battle back at Metropolitan Police to avoid drop on tense final day

Have your say

GOSPORT BOROUGH avoided Southern League premier south relegation by the skin of their teeth.

They twice battled back to earn a 2-2 draw at Metropolitan Police.

Ryan Pennery netted for Gosport at Metropolitan Police. Picture by Sarah Standing (220419-6642)

And with Basingstoke Town losing, Gosport secured their league status on a nervy final day.

Borough suffered an early blow falling behind after ten minutes when Met Police took the lead direct from a free-kick.

There was great relief in the visitors’ camp when a far post header flew narrowly wide.

Five minutes before the break, Borough grabbed a vital equaliser.

Player-manager Craig McAllister headed the ball on for Ryan PENNERY to slide his shot past the goalkeeper.

Borough slipped back into the relegation zone when poor defending allowed Met Police to regain the lead early in the second half.

With the nerves jangling Ibra SEKAJJA brought Borough level as they avoided the drop.