Gosport Borough Youth girls’ team breaking new ground as they shine bright

Gosport Borough Youth girls are making history and showing the future is bright.

The team played their first-ever match at under-seven level when they took on AFC Portchester under-eights.

It’s been a great time of progress after the team were set up from the youth development scheme which started in September 2018 and has grown rapidly. Now the team have been sponsored by two companies Laburnum Glass and Bro Tel.

The team was created by Loren Kirton, who is girls development manager at Gosport Borough Youth Football Club. She has taken on the role of manager of the first girls’ team and is assisted by coach Chris Blakeman.

Daisy Cole scored for the Gosport Borough Youth team against the more experienced Portchester side in an 8-1 defeat.

Since the opening match they have played more friendlies and are progressing and developing well.