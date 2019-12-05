Have your say

Gosport & Fareham end their pre-Christmas home programme with a crucial London Three South West relegation battle against Effingham & Leatherhead.

Both clubs have won one and lost seven of their eight league games so far, with Gosport third-bottom and Effingham at the foot of the table following US Portsmouth’s withdrawal last month.

Gosport & Fareham senior coach George Hillan is eager for his side to put their 19-0 derby defeat at Portsmouth last time out behind them.

‘We have had a difficult two weeks of preparation due to the weather,' said Hillan.

‘Also, we have been trying to mentally get over our experience at Portsmouth where the final scoreline did not realistically reflect the game.

‘We have worked hard in training and tweaked some specific areas to develop as a club.

‘This weekend will see some new and old faces playing.

‘We have experience of playing Effingham and Leatherhead from last season, when they suffered the same relegation fate as we did.

‘They provided us with our only away win of last season.

‘So we need to draw on this experience and put the theory into practice.

‘The team are wanting to put things right as a collective.

‘Meanwhile, the deserved success of the second team is making selection increasingly difficult.’

Gosport & Fareham’s sole league win so far was a 31-18 home victory over Andover on October 19.

Coincidentally, that was also the day when Effingham claimed their sole success to date - a 60-5 trouncing of Trojans.