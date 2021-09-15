The Gosport ice skaters in Milton Keynes

THIRTEEN members of Gosport Ice Skating Club’s figure skating team competed in the Planet Ice National Artistic Figure Skating competition.

They were one of 14 clubs to take part in the tournament at Planet Ice Milton Keynes.

In preparation for the event, the Gosport Adults Show and Skate Team trained vigorously every Monday, directed by coaches Paul Crocker and Terri Smith.

Gosport skaters' Baywatch performance

‘It was so good to be able to go and compete, it’s difficult to find competitions for adults at the best of times – due to Covid it’s been even harder,’ said skater Karen Dunford.

The group was elated to practice together face-to-face, but also to enter a competition as part of a team.

The performances were judged on costumes and props, interpretation of the music and entertainment value.

Gosport skaters' Baby Shark performance

Team member Lara Kells said: ‘Being given the opportunity to take part in such an event was an amazing experience.

‘This was my first of many skating competitions I have been in and I couldn’t wish for a better team to have done it with.’

The carefully rehearsed routine consisted of a performance to the theme song Living in the USA, based on the well-known ‘90s American television series Baywatch, followed by the popular children’s song, Baby Shark.

After all their hard work and perseverance, despite nerves running high on the day, Gosport finished second overall.

‘We’re really proud to see what our small rink can achieve, especially not being able to train for much of the last 18 months. This competition is always great fun. A showcase of everything we love about our sport’, said club member Jill Paton.

