Gosport Goddesses keen to bring in new recruits as they start preparations for next season

Gosport Goddesses are looking to bring in more players as they aim to build for the new campaign ahead.

This coming week sees the finale of the Goddesses’ touch rugby season.

They play their last tournament on Sunday, June 9 at their hosts Andover seniors and development teams.

Just because the season is finishing next weekend it won’t stop the Goddesses from training in preparation for next season.

The Goddesses training takes place on a Monday night between 6.30pm and 8pm.

Normally this is the same on a Friday night.

However, last Friday saw the start of the Gosport & Fareham rugby club summer touch rugby season.

It involved all different teams from the club – from the Goddesses to the first team to the under-15s and everything in between.

The first session saw Gosport & Fareham’s own premiership player from the Bristol Bears, Joe Batley, and Welsh international Will Larkin joining everyone on the park.

Goddesses range from 14-to-45 years old, from no experience to having played full contact rugby before joining the Goddesses. So it is an opportunity for women to go along and see what the team are all about.

Captain Joanne Lewis has praised the Goddesses squad.

They have worked hard and progressed throughout the season.

She said: ‘We are looking forward to our final tournament. It has been a long season for the Goddesses but I am very proud of all of them, not just for their commitment to the team.

‘They never let their heads drop even when the scores don’t go our way and enjoy themselves whether it’s training or a tournament.

‘On behalf of the Goddesses I’d like to thank all the hard work from our coaching team. Bring on next season and Goddesses glory.’

Head coach Peter Ward added: ‘I am very proud of all the Goddesses and their dedication and commitment throughout the season. I know they are all looking forward to next Sunday and the next season already.

‘I am also proud of the Goddesses captain for taking them into battle on the park, even though they didn’t win any wars. She always encourages and supports her team.’