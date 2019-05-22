Gosport Goddesses praised for determined showing in Aldershot & Fleet tournament

Joanne Lewis praised the Gosport Goddesses for a determined showing in the tournament for teams in the Hampshire Touch League at Aldershot & Fleet.

The ladies’ rugby team gave 100 per cent throughout and Lewis was pleased with a strong performance.

Gosport Goddesses taking on the Andover development side in the Aldershot & Fleet tournament

Lilly West scored a try for the Goddesses against the Isle of Wight Wolves in a 3-1 defeat.

They were beaten 7-1 by Aldershot & Fleet with Kym Chio scoring the try for the Goddesses.

The team also battled well in defeats to Fordingbridge (3-0), Andover seniors (2-0) and the Andover development side (3-0).

Captain Lewis said: ‘We came out strong and stayed strong as a team, it was an enjoyable tournament with very welcoming hosts.

‘The Goddesses have bonded well, and I am proud to be the captain of a great team, I am very proud of them all. They all worked hard and gave it their all and want to thank all my Goddesses including my injured players for coming to support us and our coaching team.’

Head fitness coach Kevin Chambers felt 14-year-old West demonstrated her excellent quality and fearless approach with a starring role to earn the accolade of player of the tournament.

He said: ‘Lilly scored her first try in only her second tournament, she gave incredible support play in attack and defence play in two of her situations. Lilly continued to make metres and distance into the oppositions half, without showing any fear of her opponents. She also got back on the park and gave it her all after an injury scare.’

Goddesses captain Lewis added: ‘Lilly was up in attack, calling for the ball, reads the game very well and she was back onside quickly and was a great all-round team player. I am very proud of our youngest Goddess.’

The Goddesses’ dinosaur of the tournament is the player who the coaches decided have stood out in the team throughout the tournament for all the wrong reasons.

This award went to Chio. The 41-year-old has developed her rugby skills well since joining having never played rugby before.

She was close to getting player of the tournament but instead got this award due to not getting back onside quickly enough and for a chip kick on the last touch of a phase of play.

Chio said: ‘I have learnt from my errors, no kicking anymore balls, it’s not football.’

Captain Lewis added: ‘Kym deserved the award for her few silly mistakes which we will work on as a team, however she played an awesome game.’