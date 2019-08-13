Teenager Lily West swapped her ballet shoes for rugby boots – and proved a big hit with the Gosport Goddesses touch rugby team in the process.

The 14-year-old was presented with the most improved player award for 2018-2019 at the club’s recent awards evening.

The talented teen received the honour for her dedication to learning the game and how to play as a team member after making the switch in April.

Her efforts in physical training and confidence when playing in tournaments against more experienced opposition players was also impressive.

West was thrilled to get the recognition.

'I am very proud to have won the award and wasn't really expecting it,' she said.

'Since joining the club I have tried my hardest and will continue to do so next season.'

West has had the advantage of having mum Tina, also a Gosport Goddess, alongside her as a mentor.

She couldn't be more proud of the way her daughter has integrated into the team.

'Lily has worked hard to learn the basics, having previously been a ballerina,' said mum Tina.

The players’ player of the season award was deservedly won by Sorcha Caudery, who was rewarded for her commitment to the club.

She faces a new challenge in the season ahead as Caudery intends to move into contact rugby as she starts a physiotherapy course at university.

'I feel very privileged to receive this award and it brought a tear to my eye,' said Caudery.

'It shows that I must have done something right during the season.

'I am in a complete state of shock but it is a nice surprise.'

The final special award of coaches’ player of the year went to captain Joanne Lewis.

She received the accolade for the passion she has shown towards the team both on and off the pitch.

It also recognised her doggedness and resilience in recovering from injury to lead the team.

The 40-year-old was shocked by the award.

'For once I am speechless and my team-mates find that very funny,' said Lewis.

Head coach Jamie Gerathy believes the team have made great progress over the past year.

The new season starts on September 8 at Andover.